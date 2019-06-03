Obama attended Game 2 of the NBA Finals with commissioner Adam Silver and shared a moment with Drake before the game

caption Obama is an avid basketball fan, and got to take in Game 2 of the NBA Finals in person Sunday night in Toronto with Adam Silver. source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama was in attendance for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

Obama sat with NBA commissioner Adam Silver for the game, and ran into Drake while entering the arena.

The last time Obama attended a basketball game, Zion Williamson’s shoe exploded.

Former President Barack Obama took a different sort of international visit on Sunday, trekking up to Canada to take in Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

Obama, an avid basketball fan, sat with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, arrived just before the opening tip.

Obama is in the building for Game 2 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/P4KigJ4vIp — ESPN (@espn) June 3, 2019

While entering the arena, he ran into Raptors superfan, Drake, and exchanged welcomes.

Obama has been known to make time for a basketball game, having last made headlines when he was in attendance for the Duke-North Carolina game at which Zion Williamson infamously ripped through his own shoe.

Read more: Camera caught Obama’s reaction the moment Zion Williamson’s shoe exploded and he injured his knee

Obama had hosted the Warriors at the White House while he was in office. In 2018, the team chose to skip a visit to the Trump White House and see Obama again at his post-presidential home.

Maybe the presence of the former president will keep Drake a bit better behaved throughout the night.

