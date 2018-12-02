Odell Beckham Jr. threw his second touchdown pass of the season and everyone on Twitter is making the same joke

caption Odell Beckham Jr. threw a dime to Russell Shepard to score a touchdown on a brilliantly executed trick play for the Giants. source NFL of FOX

Odell Beckham Jr. threw his second touchdown pass of the season on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

The Giants broke out the trick play after a difficult first half on offense, with Beckham finding receiver Russell Shepard to give New York the lead.

After the play, Giants fans across Twitter joked that Beckham should take over as the team’s next quarterback.

Odell Beckham Jr. provided a much-needed spark for the Giants on Sunday.

With the Chicago Bears and their dominant defense in New York, the Giants offense was sputtering to start the game.

An early defensive touchdown and some clock mismanagement by the Bears gifted New York 10 points before halftime, but five of the first six drives by Eli Manning and the Giants offense had ended in a three-and-out, and their only drive to make it past four plays ended in an interception.

Getting the ball to start the second half, New York reached into their bag of tricks to get something going.

On first down just past midfield, Eli Manning pitched the ball to Beckham on an end-around, who then stopped short of the line of scrimmage, looked downfield, and fired a bomb to Russell Shepard who was wide open streaking towards the end zone.

It was Beckham’s second touchdown pass of the season and gave the Giants a 17-14 lead.

Odell Beckham Jr. = QB 1 pic.twitter.com/8G1BsB4EiA — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) December 2, 2018

Predictably, between Beckham’s beauty of a throw and Manning’s struggles, fans across Twitter were quick to call for a change at quarterback.

Odell Beckham is the best quarterback on the Giants roster pic.twitter.com/6t4r2Bbz2F — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) December 2, 2018

That’s it. I want Odell Beckham Jr to play quarterback for the #Giants next year — Tim Haggerty (@timhaggerty_) December 2, 2018

Odell Beckham threw a 49yard TD pass?? Lmaooo if you're being paid like a Quarterback you might as well Quarterback — Erlich Bachman (@EddieCheeba) December 2, 2018

Odell Beckham Jr. is now averaging 53 yards per attempt this season. With a completion percentage of 100. The Giants may not need to use a first-round pick on a quarterback after all. — Vincent Rapisardi (@VinceRapisardi) December 2, 2018

It might be a small sample size, but it’s not hard to see why Beckham’s perfect passer rating has fans pining for more.