The video of Ahmaud Arbery killing was leaked by a defense lawyer

Video showing the killing of an unarmed black man, Ahmaud Arbery, was leaked by an attorney who had consulted with the two white defendants, The New York Times reported Friday.

The lawyer, Alan Tucker, admitted that he sent the video – recorded by an eyewitness – to a local radio station in Brunswick, Georgia.

The video shows two men, Travis and Gregory McMichael, both armed, stopping Arbery as he was jogging down a road. One of the men then shot and killed the 25-year-old.

The graphic video depicting the killing of an unarmed black man, after two armed white men followed him jogging in Georgia, was leaked to the media by an attorney who had consulted with the defendants, The New York Times reported Friday evening.

Twenty-five-year-old Ahmaud Arbery’s family said he was out for a jog on February 23, when a father and son, 34-year-old Travis McMichael and 64-year-old Gregory McMichael, followed him in their pick-up truck. A short cellphone video, recorded by a witness in another car, shows the men stopping in Arbery’s path and pulling their weapons: a shotgun and a .357 magnum. After a scuffle and three shots, Arbery stumbles to the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived.

Gregory, a retired member of law enforcement, told police that he thought Arbery was a suspect in a string of local burglaries and claimed he called out for Arbery to stop and talk with them. According to local news, there was only one reported burglary in the area between the first of the year and the day of Arbery’s death – a gun was stolen from Travis’s truck.

That video was then handed to Alan Tucker, a lawyer who consulted with the defendants before they were arrested. As late as Thursday, Gregory McMichael was referring questions to him.

Speaking to The New York Times a day later, Tucker admitted that he leaked the footage to the radio station WGIG.

“It wasn’t two men with a Confederate flag in the back of a truck going down the road and shooting a jogger in the back,” Tucker told the newspaper.

“It got the truth out there as to what you could see,” he said. “My purpose was not to exonerate them or convict them.”

Tucker declined to explain the nature of his consultation with the defendants, who have chosen not to retain him, The Times reported.

Several days after the video was made public, on May 7, the McMichaels were arrested, both charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: cdavis@insider.com