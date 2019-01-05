Video of Drake fondling 17-year-old on stage sparks questions about the relationship between male musicians and their young female fans

Drake is at the center of controversy after an old video of the rapper surfaced where he kisses and fondles a 17-year-old fan onstage.

The video sparked backlash at the rapper, who is 32 years old, in the latest outpouring of concern over his encounter with a woman under 20.

The controversy over the video comes around the time of a resurgence in the discussion concerning musicians’ relationships with much-younger women.

Drake is at the center of a resurged discussion about musicians and relationships with much-younger women after an old video of the rapper closely dancing with and kissing a 17-year-old surfaced on Twitter.

The video, which was taken at a concert two years ago, captures the rapper inviting a female fan onstage. After dancing with her, the rapper kisses her and touches her breasts in front of the cheering crowd.

He then asks how old she is, and reacts along with the laughing crowd when she answers 17.

“I can’t go to jail yet, man!” shouts Drake, to amused cheers from the crowd. “Why do you look like that?!”

“Well look, I had fun,” he continues. “I don’t know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you.”

After kissing her face several more times, the rapper sends her offstage.

drake kisses underage girl, learns she’s underage, then kisses her again but this time feels her breasts pic.twitter.com/oLkxZccHiS — SPOOK GOD ALLAH (@thespookgod) January 4, 2019

The encounter provoked a wave of comments on social media, many of which referenced “Surviving R. Kelly” a documentary series by Lifetime that portrays allegations against the singer as part of what accusers have called a “sex cult.”

The series is the harshest look yet at the R&B singer who enjoyed massive success even after he wed now-deceased pop star Aaliyah when she was 15 and had a sex tape leaked that showed him with a 14-year-old girl. Though the singer was later arrested on child pornography charges, he continued to work as a musician, collaborating with major artists.

Read more: The complete timeline of Drake’s rise to stardom, from starring on ‘Degrassi’ to his record-breaking reign as a rapper

Many who took issue with the video of Drake compared his encounter with the 17-year-old to Kelly’s behavior.

Writer and professor Eve Ewing pointed out on Twitter that “people are not asking questions that should be asked” about the rapper’s conduct and relationships.

so… again… and honestly this isn’t just about drake. people are not asking questions that should be asked. And it’s real easy to watch #SurvivingRKelly and say “why didn’t anyone xyz…” but there’s a lot of folks hooting & hollering in this video.https://t.co/SU93YdIamY — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) January 5, 2019

Drake has raised concern in the past

Millie Bobby Brown, the 14-year-old actress of Stranger Things fame, said in September on the Emmys red carpet that she was friends with the rapper, who she called “a great friend and a great role model.”

“We just texted each other the other day, and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like, ‘I miss you more,'” she said.

After outcry from users across social media who found her comments suspect, Brown defended her friendship with the rapper, calling concern “weird.”

The criticism that followed Brown’s description of their relationship was most likely fueled by Drake’s previous connection to 18-year-old model Bella Harris, who he has reportedly known for years.

The pair’s relationship can be traced through her Instagram posts, which include pictures of her backstage at various concert venues where he performed on his past few tours.

Harris was 16 in a photo posted during the rapper’s 2016 tour.

She later posted a photo in August 2018 of the two hugging backstage at Madison Square Garden, which stoked rumors the two were dating.

Page Six later reported Drake having dinner with an unidentified woman in Washington DC, and Harris denied the suggestion it was her.

Though the true nature of their relationship is unclear, Harris’ posts depicted her as the second woman nearly half Drake’s age to show off a close relationship with the rapper.