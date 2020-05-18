A screaming Pacers fan became the unexpected star of the final night of ‘The Last Dance’ and everyone is making the same jokes

caption One incredibly passionate Indiana Pacers fan is named Karen and would like to speak with your manager, according to Twitter. source ESPN

The final episodes of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” gave viewers a look into the Bulls battle against the Indiana Pacers in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals.

One Pacers fan, who was caught on camera screaming “God damn you!” just behind the Bulls bench, quickly made an impact on viewers at home.

On Twitter, viewers rushed to make two jokes: the woman’s name was Karen and she would like to speak with a manager.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One intense Indiana Pacers fan became the unexpected star of the final episodes of “The Last Dance” on Sunday night.

The start of episode nine delved into Chicago’s series in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers in 1998, showing footage of their games in Indiana.

In between highlights of Jordan and the Bulls getting chippy with the Pacers, one especially passionate Pacers fan made herself known in the arena, and now, to the world watching this documentary.

“God damn you!” she can be heard screaming, just behind the Bulls bench.

Pacers Fan Karen in the house…#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/uAK4NVZtP5 — Francis in Glendale (@TFPWillEat) May 18, 2020

On Twitter, she was an immediate sensation, with viewers quickly making one of two jokes about the fan: that her name was Karen, and that she would like to speak to the manager.

That Pacers fan lady has spoken to a few managers — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 18, 2020

"I want to speak to your manager" Karen Indiana Pacers fan pic.twitter.com/I369yCKeji — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 18, 2020

That Pacers fan looking to speak to a manager — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) May 18, 2020

That Pacers fan yelling like a maniac is definitely someone who goes into a store and fights with people about having to wear a mask. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 18, 2020

That one Pacers fan is named Karen I have no doubts — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) May 18, 2020

This blonde Pacers fan is the final Karen evolution #TheLastDance — Where's The Remote? (@WTRPod) May 18, 2020

“The Last Dance” has made stars out of some of the lesser-known characters surrounding Michael Jordan’s legendary career with the Chicago Bulls.

The series gives fans more context to properly celebrate teammates such as Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, but also made a star out of Jordan’s security guard John Michael Wozniak, who had been shown gambling with Jordan on a game tossing quarters against a wall outside the locker room.

In the final episodes of the series, this passionate Indiana Pacers fan had her own star-making moment.

Read more:

ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ has given modern NBA fans a unique look at Steve Kerr

Michael Jordan’s minor league manager Terry Francona says he could have made the majors with a 3-year commitment to baseball

The director of ‘The Last Dance’ says one of the most intense and emotional moments from the series came 45 minutes into his first interview with Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan was inspired to crush the Sonics in the Finals after coach George Karl snubbed him while out at dinner