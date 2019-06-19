Parents broke out in a violent brawl at a little league game over a call by a 13-year-old umpire

caption A little league game in suburban Denver was upended on Saturday after parents broke out in a terrifying brawl. source Denver7 / YouTube

A terrifying fight broke out between parents at a little league game in suburban Denver on Saturday.

The brawl involved 15-20 adults and began after one parent was upset about calls being made by the 13-year-old umpire, according to police.

Police are still looking for help in identifying one of the adults in the fight.

A little league game in Lakewood, Colorado came to a terrifying conclusion on Saturday after a group of 15-20 parents broke out into a violent brawl.

According to police, the fight began with a parent who was upset about calls being made by the 13-year-old umpire.

Lakewood police released video of the scene:

“I think the saddest part in all of this is we’re talking about a 7-year-old baseball game,” said police spokesman John Romero, per KDVR. “I think it’s the parents who have to grow up.”

Lakewood Police are asking for help in identifying the man in the white shirt and teal shorts who is seen taking part in the brawl.

The police also noted that “Several people have already been cited in this fight and injuries were reported.”

