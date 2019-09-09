Patrick Mahomes said he owes Travis Kelce lunch after errant attempt at another no-look pass

caption This time, Patrick Mahomes should have looked. source @thecheckdown / Twitter

Patrick Mahomes missed tight end Travis Kelce on a wide-open pass on Sunday.

Mahomes tried to throw a no-look pass but wound up overthrowing Kelce due to his unnecessary flair.

After the game, Mahomes joked that he owed Kelce lunch for the bad miss.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs got off to a hot start to the season on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-26 to move to 1-0 on the year.

Mahomes was especially sharp, connecting with wide receiver Sammy Watkins just 96 seconds into the game for a 68-yard touchdown to open the scoring. He finished the game completing 25 of his 33 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

It was a solid day for the reigning NFL MVP, but there’s still one throw he’d likely wish he had another shot at. In the first quarter, Mahomes attempted to hit tight end Travis Kelce with one of his electric no-look passes. Kelce was wide open, but the pass sailed over his head.

On Twitter, Mahomes joked that he owed Kelce lunch after getting a bit too flashy for his own good.

I owe @tkelce lunch or something for that ???????????? https://t.co/m1Gwh8Nzmk — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 8, 2019

It’s easy to criticize Mahomes for such a miss, but it’s worth noting that this is just the type of play that made him such a sensation through his 2018 campaign.

Had anyone else missed such a gimme throw, they’d likely earn a stern talking to from their head coach. But for Mahomes, this was just another Sunday.

