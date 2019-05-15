The New Orleans Pelicans ticket office went berserk when they won the NBA Draft Lottery and the rights to Zion Williamson

- source
- @PelicansNBA / Twitter
- The New Orleans Pelicans landed the first overall pick in the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, and with it, the rights to drafting Duke superstar Zion Williamson.
- The Pelicans entered the night with just a 6% chance of winning the first overall pick but wound up winning the biggest prize of the NBA offseason despite their long odds.
- At the Pelicans ticket office, employees went wild after learning that Williamson would be coming to New Orleans.
- You can watch a video of their reaction below.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories
- Read more from Tyler Lauletta:
There is growing buzz about a LeBron James trade, and the Sixers could be involved
The person who won $1.2 million on Tiger Woods at the Masters has now bet $100,000 that Woods will win the next 3 majors
Steve Nash went berserk and had to hold back tears after Tottenham’s dramatic last-second goal sent the team to the Champions League final
Thousands of Liverpool fans singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ after epic comeback victory against Barcelona in the Champions League will give you goosebumps