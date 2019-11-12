The MLB released an emotional video tribute to NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso that calls back to his childhood

By
Meredith Cash, Business Insider US
-

  • New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has been named the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year.
  • As a tribute to the 24-year-old, the MLB released an emotional video in which Alonso reflects on “What The Good Life Means to Me.”
  • In the video, Alonso – who paced the NL with 53 home runs during the 2019 season – reads from an essay he wrote five years ago about his “unrealistic” dream of reaching the majors while clips of him playing baseball as a child flash on the screen.
  • “I’ve done the math. I know the odds,” Alonso narrates. “But I also know that the moment I step into the box is when I feel most like myself: a goofy kid who crushes baseballs. That is the good life.”
  • The video wraps with a shot of Alonso crying in disbelief with the words “Welcome to The Good Life, Pete,” written across the screen.
  • Check out the full video below:
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.