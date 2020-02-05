Wild videos show a police chase in the middle of the Kansas City Chiefs’ championship parade route with fans on both sides

caption A gray sedan broke through the barriers along Kansas City’s Grand Boulevard and sped down the parade route with police close behind. source 41actionnews/Twitter

A car chase broke out at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade got off to a surprising start Wednesday morning when a car chase broke out along the route.

A gray sedan broke through the metal barriers lining either side of Kansas City’s Grand Boulevard and sped down the parade route with police close behind. Chiefs fans were already out in full force to celebrate their team’s 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s Super Bowl, so many were treated to a terrifingly close glimpse of the chase as it unfolded.

BREAKING: A police chase broke out on the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade route. We're working to learn more about the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/rGwr8c1z5m — 41 Action News (@41actionnews) February 5, 2020

Police eventually boxed in the car – which had a flat tire and billowed with smoke – further down the route.

HAPPENING NOW: A car broke through the barriers of the parade and was pursued down the route by police. pic.twitter.com/fpAoYtOQP2 — 41 Action News (@41actionnews) February 5, 2020

The initial reason for the pursuit remains unclear, but videos show the scary scene unfolding before fans’ eyes. And, as of now, there are no updates regarding whether or not the parade will continue as previously scheduled.