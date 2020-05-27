Videos capture a chaotic scene as people protesting the death of George Floyd clash with police who deployed tear gas

caption Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 26, 2020. source Eric Miller/Reuters

Hundreds of people gathered on the streets of Minneapolis at the site of an incident where a black man died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

George Floyd, 46, died on Monday after a white police officer knelt on his neck as Floyd begged the officer to stop and told him he couldn’t breathe. Floyd was taken to the hospital following the incident but died in the hospital.

Four officers involved in the incident were fired Tuesday, but protesters demanded criminal charges be filed against them.

Police and protesters clashed as the conflict escalated, with some demonstrators throwing rocks and bricks and officers wearing riot gear deployed tear gas and flash grenades to disperse the crowds.

Police clashed with hundreds of demonstrators Tuesday evening, who were protesting the death of a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

A video of Floyd’s death on Monday went viral, depicting a white police officer holding him face-down with his knee on Floyd’s neck as he begged the police officer to stop and repeatedly said “I can’t breathe.” The four police officers involved were later fired by the department, but protesters argued for more harsh punishment.

Protesters, many of whom appeared to wear face masks, took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday in light of the incident, with people carrying signs reading “stop killing people for being black,” “Justice for George,” and reiterating some of his last words, “I can’t breathe.”

You could say there’s a bit of a crowd gathering in Minneapolis. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/03d06yQxYm — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) May 26, 2020

The view of the protest from the top of a building next door. @mprnews pic.twitter.com/prBI5cJl1g — Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 26, 2020

They congregated at the scene where the incident happened, and marched to the third precinct of the Minneapolis Police Department and threw rocks, local station KMSP reported. Police wearing riot gear responded by making a barrier around the precinct at 7:30 p.m., WCCO reported.

Some photos and videos of the protests showed people apparently being sprayed with a chemical agent and the deployment of flash grenades in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

We are out covering protests—Callen Gray and I almost hit by chemical agents—protestors are not budging outside 3rd precinct @kstp pic.twitter.com/X8gBn1UnDC — Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 27, 2020

Cops now crossing into target lot and throwing tear gas pic.twitter.com/KgI6kkBYWu — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

A protester posted a photo of what appeared to be a rubber bullet saying they were shot after the conflict between demonstrators and police began to escalate. An Instagram Live video showed what appeared to be people throwing objects at police cars at the scene. WCCO reported that people were smashing windows with bricks and rocks.

I Was just shot with this in the thigh. pic.twitter.com/igcJ3e7iQ4 — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

News Alert : Protests in reaction to the death of George Floyd in #Minneapolis , Minnesota turn violent.

"pic.twitter.com/f1b1hVUAzH — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) May 27, 2020

Representatives from the Minneapolis Police Department did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s emails for comment.