Videos capture a chaotic scene as people protesting the death of George Floyd clash with police who deployed tear gas

By
Lauren Frias
-

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 26, 2020.

caption
Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 26, 2020.
source
Eric Miller/Reuters
  • Hundreds of people gathered on the streets of Minneapolis at the site of an incident where a black man died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.
  • George Floyd, 46, died on Monday after a white police officer knelt on his neck as Floyd begged the officer to stop and told him he couldn’t breathe. Floyd was taken to the hospital following the incident but died in the hospital.
  • Four officers involved in the incident were fired Tuesday, but protesters demanded criminal charges be filed against them.
  • Police and protesters clashed as the conflict escalated, with some demonstrators throwing rocks and bricks and officers wearing riot gear deployed tear gas and flash grenades to disperse the crowds.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Police clashed with hundreds of demonstrators Tuesday evening, who were protesting the death of a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

A video of Floyd’s death on Monday went viral, depicting a white police officer holding him face-down with his knee on Floyd’s neck as he begged the police officer to stop and repeatedly said “I can’t breathe.” The four police officers involved were later fired by the department, but protesters argued for more harsh punishment.

Protesters, many of whom appeared to wear face masks, took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday in light of the incident, with people carrying signs reading “stop killing people for being black,” “Justice for George,” and reiterating some of his last words, “I can’t breathe.”

They congregated at the scene where the incident happened, and marched to the third precinct of the Minneapolis Police Department and threw rocks, local station KMSP reported. Police wearing riot gear responded by making a barrier around the precinct at 7:30 p.m., WCCO reported.

Some photos and videos of the protests showed people apparently being sprayed with a chemical agent and the deployment of flash grenades in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

A protester posted a photo of what appeared to be a rubber bullet saying they were shot after the conflict between demonstrators and police began to escalate. An Instagram Live video showed what appeared to be people throwing objects at police cars at the scene. WCCO reported that people were smashing windows with bricks and rocks.

Representatives from the Minneapolis Police Department did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s emails for comment.