A human chain of protesters stopped Boris Johnson’s car as he went to meet the Queen

source Sky News

Greenpeace protesters block the road taking Boris Johnson to Buckingham Palace.

Johnson traveled to the Palace to be anointed prime minister by the Queen.

However, activists formed a human chain which briefly stopped his car.

Police intervened to break up the protest.

A group of protesters formed a human chain in front of the car taking Boris Johnson to Buckingham Palace.

Protesters in red t-shirts held hands and stood across the Mall – the road leading to the Palace – as Johnson was making his way to meet the Queen and be anointed as the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Climate change-fighting group Greenpeace has claimed responsibility for the stunt.

Police quickly intervened to break up the protest and allow Johnson’s car to continue to the Palace.

Johnson succeeded Theresa May as prime minister on Wednesday after winning the Conservative party leadership contest. He comfortably defeated rival Jeremy Hunt, winning 66% of votes cast by party members.

Watch Boris Johnson’s car stopped by protesters