A former royal chef will teach you how to make the Queen’s favorite scones in a free ‘cooking under quarantine’ class

Former royal chef Darren McGrady is giving fans free “cooking under quarantine” lessons on his YouTube channel.

In one video, McGrady shows how to make the Queen’s favorite scones while sharing anecdotes about his time working at Buckingham Palace.

He also ends the debate on whether it should be jam or cream first, saying that the Queen always favored jam on her scone before the cream.

The royal family’s former chef is teaching fans how to cook the Queen’s favorite recipes in his new “cooking under quarantine” video series.

Darren McGrady – who spent 15 years working for the Queen and Princess Diana – has a YouTube channel where he shows fans how to re-create Buckingham Palace favorites.

In one video, McGrady shows how to make Her Majesty’s favorite scones, something that is traditionally on the menu for afternoon tea.

Watch the full video below:

“We start off with flour, sugar, baking powder, and butter,” McGrady says, placing the ingredients in a bowl.

“And all these ingredients go into the bowl and you rub them together until you’ve got fine breadcrumbs,” he says while demonstrating.

While making the scones, McGrady shares the history of afternoon tea, saying it began with the Duchess of Bedford who got “hunger pangs” before dinner and asked a maid to fetch some tea and sandwiches.

The royal chef then continues with the demonstration, showing viewers how to properly glaze the scones while sharing anecdotes about his time making the delicious treats for the Queen.

He also ended the debate on whether the cream or the jam should go first on the scone, saying that the Queen always preferred jam first.

McGrady’s “cooking under quarantine” series also includes video demonstrations on how to make chipotle kale and turkey meatballs, creamy chicken and broccoli bake, and goulash.

