Rams punter stares down the camera and pulls off a no-look hold in oddly swagger-filled field goal attempt

The Los Angeles Rams roster is filled top to bottom with stars. From Jared Goff to Todd Gurley to Aaron Donald, it’s no surprise the Rams are one of the most dominant teams in the NFL this season.

While you might not know him by name, Johnny Hekker, the Rams’ punter and holder, is also a star in his own right. Hekker has made plenty of memorable and flashy plays as a punter, from pulling off an in-game dropkick that left experts baffled, to throwing big hits that force him to play in fear of retribution for the remainder of the game.

On Sunday, Hekker’s most noteworthy play came while holding.

While taking a snap on a field goal attempt, Hekker put the ball down and immediately looked directly at the camera and pointed, in a manner that appeared say, “Watch this.”

Johnny Hekker is officially the GOAT pic.twitter.com/Okap4cvRfd — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) December 2, 2018

The commentators would later note that Hekker was actually pointing to call out that the snap had taken place while the Lions still had 12 men on the field, a potential penalty that was missed by the officials. Even though the move was done in practicality rather than cockiness, fans on Twitter didn’t seem to care and quickly praised Hekker for his confidence.

The Rams would go on to beat the Lions 30-16.