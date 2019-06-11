Video of 20,000 Raptors fans singing ‘O Canada’ in unison before Game 5 of the NBA Finals will give you chills

By
Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider US
-
Raptors fans took the lead while singing their country's national anthem ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

caption
Raptors fans took the lead while singing their country’s national anthem ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
source
SportsNet / YouTube

  • Toronto Raptors fans took the lead while singing their country’s national anthem ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
  • Thousands of fans both inside and outside the arena joined together to take part in the song.
  • You can watch a video of the scene below.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

  • Read more from Tyler Lauletta:

A St. Louis newspaper accidentally ran ads celebrating a Blues’ Stanley Cup championship before the series was over – and now there’s a concern they have jinxed the team

Women’s World Cup Power Ranking: Where all 24 teams stand at the start of the tournament

Fred VanVleet lost a tooth after a scary elbow as the Raptors took a dominant 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals

French tennis player Nicolas Mahut’s son sprinted across the clay at Roland-Garros to console his father after a tough loss at the French Open