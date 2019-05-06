Thousands of bees delayed a Reds game and 2 brave workers created a buzz when they tried to save the day with cardboard boxes

caption What a buzzkill. source MLB Network

The start of the Cincinnati Reds game on Monday was delayed when a swarm of bees suddenly descended on the field.

The start was delayed for about 30 minutes until most of the bees left the stadium.

In the second inning, hundreds of bees were still lingering in the seating area and two brave works un-bee-lievably tried to fix the problem with cardboard boxes.

Most of the bees appeared to just be flying around the field area as most fans remained in their seats and players were still in the dugout. However, at one point, fans behind home plate did start to leave the area as bees started swarming the protective netting.

Eventually, most of the bees left the stadium and the game got underway. However, in the second inning, hundreds of bees were seen in one section of seats.

That’s when two brave stadium workers decided to wing it and tried to solve the problem with cardboard boxes and no protection.

Hopefully, they labeled the boxes properly. That would bee a buzzkill if somebody were to open one of those boxes thinking they were just sheets.