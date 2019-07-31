A wild brawl broke out after Reds pitcher Amir Garrett charged from the mound to take on the entire Pirates dugout on his own

caption Amir Garrett is swarmed by Pirates. source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A wild fight broke out on Tuesday night between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The brawl began when Reds pitcher Amir Garrett charged alone from the mound toward the Pirates’ dugout.

Yasiel Puig, who was traded to the Cleveland Indians in the middle of the game, rushed to Garrett’s defense. It would be his last act in a Reds uniform.

All told, eight players and managers were ejected as a result of the clash.

Garrett’s charge was the breaking point of tensions that had been building throughout the game. In the seventh inning, the Pirates threw high and inside at Derek Dietrich, who in April admired a home run he hit against Pittsburgh – a moment that had sparked a brawl between the teams.

From there, things escalated. Pitches were thrown inside, managers argued calls, and players exchanged words as the umpires attempted to cool everyone down and get through the game.

But that effort fell short, and as players in the Pirates’ dugout traded barbs with Garrett, he made a run at them, taking a big swing and once again clearing the benches.

One of the crazier baseball fights we’ve seen in awhile. Garrett’s left hook ???? #Reds pic.twitter.com/zR4XE7D2Mz — Sean Ash (@SeanWTHR) July 31, 2019

As Garrett charged in alone, he was momentarily swallowed up in a mass of Pirates players before his teammates could get to him and the sides could slowly pull apart.

The moment resulted in one astounding image captured by Sam Greene of The Cincinnati Enquirer:

One of the teammates rushing to Garrett’s defense was Yasiel Puig, who just moments before had been traded by the Reds to the Cleveland Indians in a three-team deadline deal.

He couldn’t have known it at the time, but Puig’s last act in Cincinnati would be defending his pitcher.

Yasiel Puig’s last moment as a Red may go down as the greatest in sports history. pic.twitter.com/4sNsPWisY3 — Mike (@Beee_LikeMike) July 31, 2019

Eventually the sides were separated, with five Reds and three Pirates ejected. Pittsburgh won the game 11-4.

The teams will conclude their series on Wednesday in a game likely to be strictly called by the umpires.

After that, the Reds and the Pirates will meet six more times, each in Pittsburgh, before the end of the season.