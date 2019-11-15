Reese Witherspoon went shopping for Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton souvenirs in London

Mikhaila Friel
Reese Witherspoon shopping for plates with Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's faces on them.

Reese Witherspoon shopping for plates with Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's faces on them.
Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine

  • A video shows Reese Witherspoon on the hunt for royal-themed souvenirs while visiting London earlier this month.
  • “So, I’m on Portobello Road and I’m going to find a plate with Meghan Markle’s face on it,” she said, before adding: “Maybe Kate Middleton. We’ll see.”
  • The “Morning Show” actress browsed royal merchandise at the popular London market – and her finds included a mask of the Queen’s face.
  • Finally, she settled on a plate with Prince Harry and Markle’s engagement photo on it and another with a family photo of Prince William, Middleton, and their children on it.
  • The video was posted on the star’s YouTube channel, “Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine.”
