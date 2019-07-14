‘I will try to forget’: Roger Federer gracefully laughs off dramatic loss to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon final

caption Roger Federer is the winningest man in Wimbledon history, but couldn’t take home his ninth title on Sunday. source @Wimbledon / Twitter

Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final on Sunday in a thrilling five-set match.

It was a tough loss for Federer, who missed his opportunity to lift the trophy for the ninth time in his career on two championship points.

After the match, Federer was graceful in defeat, joking that while it was an unforgettable finish, it was a day he would “try to forget.”

Roger Federer lost to Novak Djokovic in an instant-classic at the Wimbledon final on Sunday – a five-set marathon that Djokovic took in dramatic fashion 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3).

The match ended in the first ever fifth-set tiebreaker at a grand slam final, with Djokovic staving off two match points from Federer to lift the trophy at the All-England Club for the fifth time in his career.

After the match, Federer was graceful in defeat, joking with the crowd while speaking in his post-match interview. Federer was congratulated for his brilliant performance, with BBC presenter and former Grand Slam champion Sue Barker saying it was a final we would “remember forever.”

“I will try to forget,” Federer replied, earning laughs and cheers from the crowd.

Federer went on to say that he hopes his performance to others that you can still do great things as they grow older.

“I hope I give some other people a chance to believe that at 37, it’s not over yet.”

“At 37, it’s not over yet!" For @rogerfederer, the pursuit of more Grand Slam glory continues…#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Y1o1b1tjf4 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2019

While it certainly won’t be an easy loss for Federer to forget, with eight Wimbledon titles already in his trophy case, he’s still the greatest man to ever play at Centre Court at the All England Club.

