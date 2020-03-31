Roger Federer showed off an array of extremely smooth trick shots during a snowy quarantine training session

caption Roger Federer. source Instagram/rogerfederer

Roger Federer showcased some outrageous between-the-leg and behind-the-back shots in a snow covered quarantine training session on Monday.

“Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome,” the 38-year-old said in a video shared to social media.

Roger Federer hasn’t let the coronavirus pandemic, nor the snow in his native Switzerland, stop him from honing his tennis skills.

On Monday, the Swiss star shared a video to social media in which he showcased some impressive between-the-leg and behind-the-back shots against a backboard.

When he’s not practicing in the snow, Federer has been using his time to help fight the COVID-19 crisis in Switzerland, which has killed 359 people to date.

The 38-year-old announced last week that he and his wife, Mirka, had donated $1 million to vulnerable families in his homeland.

“These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind,” he said on Instagram. “Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.

“Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!”

