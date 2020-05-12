The royal family teamed up for a rare joint video to mark International Nurses’ Day

caption The British royal family. source Kensington Palace

The royal family has come together to create a rare video celebrating International Nurses’ Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles were among the family members to take part in the joint video, which shows video calls with healthcare professionals working around the world.

The Queen also featured, with a snippet from a phone call between Her Majesty and Professor Kathleen McCourt, the President of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation and Fellow of the Royal College of Nursing.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Members of the royal family have joined forces to create a rare video celebrating International Nurses’ Day.

Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Princess Anne, the Countess of Wessex, and Princess Alexandra all took part in the special video message.

The video, posted to Kensington Palace’s Twitter account, also shows the royals hosting video calls with healthcare professionals working in Australia, India, Malawi, Sierra Leone, the Bahamas, Cyprus, Tanzania, and the UK.

It’s thought to be the first time a joint video of this kind has been created by the royal family, who have increasingly been undertaking more engagements using this method since the UK went into lockdown in March.

While the Queen didn’t take part in the video calls, she did have a phone call with Professor Kathleen McCourt, the President of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation and Fellow of the Royal College of Nursing.

A clip of the phone call – thought to be the first audio ever released of the Queen on the telephone – was included in the video.

Watch the video in full below:

From The Queen and The Royal Family this #InternationalNursesDay: Thank you ???? pic.twitter.com/YZvREWRlR9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 12, 2020

Read more:

How the royal family would change if the Queen withdrew from public life

Princess Diana’s former butler says she wouldn’t have gotten along with Meghan Markle because they’re both ‘strong, independent women’

21 photos show how Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has changed through the years