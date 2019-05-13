One of the first things NFL quarterback Russell Wilson bought after signing a $140 million contract was a house for his mom and the video is great

source Instagram/Russell Wilson

Quarterback Russell Wilson recently became the NFL’s highest-paid player when he signed a $140 million extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

On Mother’s Day, he surprised his mom with keys to a new house.

Wilson posted a touching video showing his mom in disbelief and even saying at one point, “I’m going to pee myself!”

Wilson also bought his offensive linemen $156,000 worth of Amazon stock.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently set a new bar for pay in the NFL, signing a 4-year, $140 million extension, the richest in NFL history.

On Mother’s Day, Wilson revealed that one of his first big purchases was a house for his mom.

Wilson posted a pair of videos to Instagram, in which he hands keys to his mom and tells her they are keys to her new house. His mom looks around in shock not believing the gesture and takes several minutes before she is convinced to open the door. At one point she even exclaims, “I’m going to pee myself!”

Wilson has been in a giving mood since signing the new contract. In April, it was revealed that Wilson thanked his 13 offensive linemen by purchasing $12,000 worth of Amazon stock for each of them.

The Super Bowl winner wrote a letter to each of the linemen to thank them and saying he wanted to help them invest for the future.

It is good to be Russell Wilson. It is also apparently good to be close to Russell Wilson.