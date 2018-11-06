This video is going viral for showing dozens of salmon crossing a busy road

By
Melina Glusac, Insider
-
Salmon are known for trekking across waterfalls during spawning season, but a highway is unusual.

Shutterstock

  • Earlier today, KIRO 7 News in Seattle shared a Facebook video taped by Alexis Leonard showing dozens of large salmon crossing a highway in Skokomish River Valley, Washington.
  • In the video, the fish are seen furiously swimming across the road at unbelievable speeds, dodging incoming traffic and traveling in groups of two or three.
  • According to CBS Los Angeles, the fish were traveling upstream to their “spawning grounds,” in order to find a mate.
  • However, this is a common sight along the Skokomish River.
  • Watch the full video below.

