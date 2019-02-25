Serena Williams delivers an inspiring message in Nike’s follow-up to its controversial Colin Kaepernick commercial

caption Serena Williams stars in Nike’s latest commercial, which asks its audience to “Dream Crazier.” source Fred Lee/Getty Images

Nike debuted its follow-up to their 2018 Colin Kaepernick-starring commercial “Dream Crazy” during the Oscars on Sunday night.

The new ad stars Serena Williams and follows a story similar to that told in the Kaepernick commercial, with Williams turning critics that call her and other women athletes “crazy” into motivation.

Other athletes featured in the new commercial include gymnast Simone Biles, snowboarder Chloe Kim, and fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad.

In 2018, Nike released an ad entitled “Dream Crazy,” starring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

On Sunday, Nike debuted their follow-up to the campaign during the Oscars, with tennis superstar Serena Williams starring in the 90-second spot, alongside gymnast Simone Biles, snowboarder Chloe Kim and fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, and more.

Williams narrates the commercial through a similar story told in the Kaepernick spot, this time focusing on the issues women face in the sports world.

“If we show emotion, we’re called dramatic. If we want to play against men, we’re nuts. And if we dream of equal opportunity – delusional,” Williams says. “When we stand for something, we’re unhinged. When we’re too good, there’s something wrong with us. And if we get angry, we’re hysterical, irrational or just being crazy.”

“So if they want to call you crazy, fine,” Williams concludes. “Show them what crazy can do.”

You can watch the commercial below.

Nike’s first “Dream Crazy” ad came under criticism from some who argued against his protesting of police violence and racial inequality in the justice system during the national anthem but was embraced by an even wider audience, making it one of the most successful commercials of 2018.

With the follow-up starring Williams, Nike once again found a new way to broadcast its message of “Just Do It” in an inspiring manner.