Serena Williams said she decided to ‘stay down and let Andy do the running’ after taking a tumble during their first ever mixed doubles match

caption Serena Williams ducks for cover during her mixed doubles match with Andy Murray at Wimbledon on Saturday. source TPN / Getty Images

Serena Williams flailed about on the floor during a point in her first ever mixed doubles match with Andy Murray at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The seven-time grass court tournament champion rushed into the net, then dropped to the floor as the ball whizzed past her head.

Murray eventually failed to return, and Williams crouched over laughing as the crowd cheered.

“I saw a ball coming towards me, so I just kind of went back down,” Williams explained in the post-match press conference.

Watch the comedic point play out below.

Serena Williams and Andy Murray entertained Wimbledon‘s Centre Court on Saturday for one of the most hotly-anticipated matches of the tournament.

The crowd favorites partnered for the first time in mixed doubles as they took on Germany’s Andreas Mies and Chile’s Alexa Guarachi.

Williams and Murray, who have nine Wimbledon titles between them, put on a dominating display against their rivals who they beat 6-4, 6-1, despite it being their first outing as a duo.

As well as showcasing their great talent, the Brit and the American clearly enjoyed themselves on Centre Court as they exchanged grins, laughs, and many high-fives between points.

One of the highlights of the match came during set point of the first set, with Murray and Williams five games to Mies and Guarachi’s three.

After Guarachi’s shot hit the top of the net and dropped over, Williams rushed in to return the ball, just for Guarachi to fire it back past her head. Williams dropped to the floor and waved her racket above her head as Murray returned from the baseline and Mies sent a forehand hurtling towards her again.

Murray failed to return and the set point was lost, but the crowd was elated as Williams crouched over and laughed.

caption Williams clearly had a good sense of humor about the point. source TPN / Getty Images

Footage from the net showed Williams smiling as she ducked and weaved to avoid the ball hurtling past her head.

Watch the hilarious point below:

In the post-match press conference, Williams described the point. “I just remember I slipped – then I was going to get back up,” she said.

“I saw a ball coming towards me, so I just kind of went back down. Then I couldn’t get back up after that.”

“Did you see the video?” Murray interjected with a grin.

“Yeah. It was hilarious,” Williams said, adding: “I decided to just stay down and let Andy do all the running.”

Despite their relatively pedestrian victory on Saturday, Williams said she and Murray still have “a lot we want to get better on as a team.”

“We created lots of chances in the first set, but maybe weren’t as clinical as maybe we’d like to be,” Murray said. “That comes with matches a little bit. Neither of us have played much recently, but that will come.”

The duo join each other on the court next on Tuesday as they take on American Raquel Atawo and Frenchman Fabrice Martin in the second round.

It’s Murray’s last chance for glory in the tournament after his hip-resurfacing surgery kept him out of the men’s singles and he and men’s doubles partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert lost on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Williams takes on Spaniard Suarez Navarro in the women’s singles Round of 16 on Monday at 1 p.m. BST (8 a.m. ET) on Court 1.