Southampton forward Shane Long scores fastest goal in Premier League history and it took less time than an Usain Bolt race

- Southampton forward Shane Long scored the fastest goal in Premier League history on Tuesday.
- Long took advantage of a misplayed ball from Watford, leaping in front of an errant pass to deflect the ball towards the goal with no one back to stop him.
- Long deposited a simple shot past the keeper just 7.69 seconds into the match, giving Southampton the earlier 1-0 lead in EPL history.
- The goal breaks a record set by Tottenham forward Ledley King in 2000 when King scored just 10 seconds into the match.
- To put the goal in perspective, Usain Bolt needed 9.81 seconds to win gold in the 100 meters at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.
- You can watch Long’s goal below.
SEVEN. SECONDS. ⚡️⚡️⚡️
Shane Long just scored the FASTEST GOAL from the start of a game in @premierleague history!
Stream this one on @NBCSportsGold: https://t.co/gwgTIpti0T pic.twitter.com/aoPOb0GLTd
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 23, 2019
