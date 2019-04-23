Southampton forward Shane Long scores fastest goal in Premier League history and it took less time than an Usain Bolt race

Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider US
Southampton scored the fastest goal in Premier League history thanks to a smart play by Shane Long and a poor play by Watford.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

  • Southampton forward Shane Long scored the fastest goal in Premier League history on Tuesday.
  • Long took advantage of a misplayed ball from Watford, leaping in front of an errant pass to deflect the ball towards the goal with no one back to stop him.
  • Long deposited a simple shot past the keeper just 7.69 seconds into the match, giving Southampton the earlier 1-0 lead in EPL history.
  • The goal breaks a record set by Tottenham forward Ledley King in 2000 when King scored just 10 seconds into the match.
  • To put the goal in perspective, Usain Bolt needed 9.81 seconds to win gold in the 100 meters at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.
  • You can watch Long’s goal below.
