JK Rowling shared a video of a doctor’s breathing techniques to help with coronavirus symptoms. Experts say it’s good advice.

A recent video shows a doctor demonstrating a breathing technique and offering advice to help people with coronavirus from developing more severe respiratory complications.

The video was shared widely on social media, including by J.K. Rowling, who recently recovered from symptoms of coronavirus herself.

Experts say the advice is useful and medically accurate, and could be helpful for people with difficulty breathing, but it’s not proven to prevent illness in healthy people.

As isolation measures stretch into weeks and the novel coronavirus continues to spread, so does the internet advice on how to manage or prevent the disease.

Most recently, author J.K. Rowling shared a video that shows breathing techniques to help alleviate symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Rowling previously said she had COVID-19 symptoms, although had not been tested for the disease.

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

The video claims to show Dr. Sarfaraz Munshi of Queens Hospital in the UK demonstrating the technique, and the advice is attributed to ICU nurse Sue Elliot.

In the video, Munshi says that people should breathe in and out deeply and slowly five times, holding each breath for five seconds. Then on the sixth breath, he says, you should cough deeply to help clear your airways. This can help bring oxygen to the base of the lungs and prevent potential complications, according to the video.

Next, he instructed patients with respiratory illness to lie facedown – on their stomach instead of on their back. Lying on your back can obstruct the lungs and decrease breathing capacity, he explains.

The advice in the video is medically legitimate for the most part, according to other experts.

Insider couldn’t independently verify whether the man in the video is Dr. Munshi, but a LinkedIn page does list a doctor by that name as a critical care lead with the National Health Service (NHS) in London.

Breathing deeply can help improve oxygen levels and lung capacity

Deep breathing exercises can actually help expand a person’s lungs and facilitate oxygenation, although the specific technique in the video hasn’t been studied, according to Dr. Elizabeth Viglianti, clinical lecturer in the division of pulmonary critical care at the University of Michigan.

“When a patient is ill with a viral infection the goal is to keep the lungs as ‘open as possible,” Viglianti told Insider via email. “What this mean is if the patient has significant secretions or mucus, helping them cough out the secretions is the goal so that nothing obstructs the airways. This can be done with deep breathing exercises and coughing.”

The technique in the video is similar to a common medical procedure known as incentive spirometer, according to both Viglianti and Dr. Jay Bhatt, a primary care physician at the Chicago Family Health Center and faculty at Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University.

“I haven’t seen that particular approach in that way with a couple of cycles but I know we do this and suggest patients do this at home and use a device to measure it,” Bhatt told Insider in an interview.

Lying prone, or face down, can help keep airways open, according to experts

Later in the video, Munshi explains that lying on your back can compress smaller airways in the lungs, and that lying face down, or prone, can help alleviate breathing issues.

This is true, according to Viglianti.

“When one is laying on his or her back, the lungs need to push against the heart and the chest wall. When one is healthy, this is not a big deal and can be easily done,” she said. “However, when patients are ill and they are having more issues breathing, there is some evidence to suggest that patients who lay on their stomachs breathe a little easier.”

That kind of collapsing in of the lungs can result in potential complications for respiratory patients if mucus begins to obstruct airways.

“When the lung is collapsed and mucus is occluding the airways, this is the perfect breeding grounds for bacterial infections which could result in secondary pneumonia,” Viglianti said.

Evidence shows that keeping patients in a prone position can lead to lower mortality rates in severe respiratory cases, Bhatt added.

“It actually recruits more oxygen in the small airways. We’ve seen that evidence in critical care situations and we’re trying to study it in folks not in critical care but who have respiratory issues,” he said.

So far, there’s no evidence this can help otherwise healthy people

In the video, Munshi suggests that the breathing exercises could be a “good idea” before people are infected with the virus. However, neither the breathing technique and prone positioning have been studied as a means of prevention, according to Bhatt.

“If you have early signs of respiratory illness or chronic conditions, this kind of technique is helpful,” he said. “We don’t have any clear evidence that when you’re not ill, what the impact is on prevention of respiratory illness.”

Currently, Viglianti said, there’s no evidence it will make a difference for already-healthy people.

“If a person is fully physically active this activity will not benefit them,” she said.

People who suspect they might be infected with COVID-19 should still seek professional medical help

Advice on the internet is no substitute for professional medical care, Bhatt emphasized.

If people suspect they may have been exposed to coronavirus or are experiencing serious respiratory symptoms, they should contact a healthcare professional immediately.

Deep breathing can be helpful, he added, but it’s still important to practice all the other advice from qualified health officials, including staying indoors, washing your hands, and practicing good social distancing habits.

