Passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines flight were startled when a bat flew through the cabin

A bat flew through the cabin of a Spirit Airlines flight headed to Newark on Wednesday.

Passengers shared videos of the incident on social media.

Someone aboard the flight sequestered the animal in the bathroom.

You’ve heard of “Snakes on a Plane,” but for a group of passengers on a recent Spirit Airlines flight the 2006 thriller might hit too close to home. Passengers on a Newark-bound flight Wednesday discovered a bat in the cabin, Newsweek reported.

One video shows a lighter side of things, with passengers joking that they were aboard the “Batmobile” or the “Batplane.”

Here’s a crazy flight experience. A bat was on the plane headed to Newark. It came out while the plane was in the air. Luckily no one was hurt. One of the passengers caught it and put it in the bathroom. @karenhunter pic.twitter.com/lV0HgHptjY — My friends call me Lisa (@adrilisasmiddle) July 31, 2019

In a now-viral tweet, Peter Scattini, who was aboard the plane, shared a video of the animal soaring through the plane. Off-camera, someone can be heard asking “Is that a bat?” It was.

me, twice a year: “i’ll never fly spirit again.”

me, this morning, after deciding i’d rather save 12 dollars: pic.twitter.com/ASqk3bb89j — Peter Scattini (@jpscattini) July 31, 2019

Scattini, a 23-year-old actor, told USA Today that someone on the flight trapped the bat in a bathroom. In a follow-up tweet, he wrote that “someone trapped it between a book and a cup.”

Scattini said that on Twitter the bat emerged 30 minutes into the flight. It’s not immediately clear what the animal was doing on the flight.

The people in Scattini’s Twitter mentions had lots of jokes about the situation.

As for the fate of the bat, Scattini wrote that he would “assume animal control was called but I don’t know what the verdict was.” Spirit Airlines didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.

Of course, this isn’t the first time an animal has been on a plane when it probably shouldn’t be.

After flying 9,000 miles from Australia to Scotland in February, a woman found an Australian python in her shoe. Evidently, the snake had stowed away in Mary Boxall’s luggage at some point during the 9,000-mile journey.

