Video shows the moment Chris Watts realized he had been caught in a lie after murdering his wife and 2 young daughters

A video released by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office shows the moment Chris Watts realized he had been caught in a lie.

Last month, Watts was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences after admitting he killed his pregnant wife and two young daughters.

The recently released video shows Watts watching a neighbor’s surveillance footage that proved his wife never left the home with their daughters the day they disappeared, as he had claimed to police.

Instead, it shows Watts suspiciously loading up his vehicle and driving off in the pre-dawn hours, shortly after his wife was seen returning home from a business trip.

The video, released in a records request by the Longmont Times-Call and confirmed by INSIDER, was taken on a Frederick Police Department officer’s body camera, and shows Watts at his neighbor’s house, watching surveillance video that captured his activities the morning that his wife Shanann, 34, and daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, disappeared.

Watts told police that his wife ran off with their daughters while he was at work that day, but the footage only shows Watts leaving the house during that period.

The footage also captured Shanann returning to the home in the early hours of August 13, after flying back from a business trip in Arizona.

Just a few hours later, Watts is seen backing his vehicle into the driveway in the pre-dawn hours, loading it up and driving off.

Autopsy reports show that Shanann was strangled while the two girls were smothered. Later, after failing a polygraph test, Watts confessed to killing his wife but said that she killed their daughters when he told her he wanted a divorce.

He later confessed to killing all three and was sentenced last month to three consecutive life in prison sentences. He led investigators to the location where he disposed of their bodies, at an oil site where he worked.

In the video, Watts looks nervous as he watches the surveillance footage, captured by his neighbor Nathaniel Trinastich.

About a minute into the video, Watts puts his hands on his head and looks away from the screen.

Near the end of the video, Watts goes outside to speak to a detective, while Officer Scott Coonrod stays and talks to Trinastich.

Once Watts is out of the room, Trinastich turns to the officer and says, “He’s not acting right.”

Trinastich goes on to say that he and his wife often hear the couple arguing and that they were concerned something happened to Shanann when she left to spend most of the summer with her daughters in North Carolina.

“To be completely honest with you, my wife and I were wondering when she was on vacation if something happened, because I’ve heard them flat-out screaming at each other at the top of their lungs, and he gets crazy,” he said.