A shocking video shows a grandmother shielding her grandson as police officers brandish weapons, after the man reportedly ran a stop sign

caption A video shows Texas police officers pointing their gun at 21-year-old Tye Anders after he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign on May 16, 2020. source Justin A. Moore/Instagram

A video shows a 21-year-old Black man in Midland, Texas, lying on the ground, asking police if they intend to shoot him while officers point guns toward him.

Then, as police swarm the man – identified as Tye Anders – and begin to arrest him, the video shows his 90-year-old grandmother topple over on top of him.

Anders’s attorney told Insider his client was charged with evading arrest, which he plans to fight.

His lawyer said he will be filing a civil complaint against the Midland Police Department and is looking into possible civil rights violations.

A dramatic video shows a 21-year-old Texas man lying on the ground while police point their weapons toward him, and his family members beg officers to put down their weapons. At the climax of the video, the man’s grandmother can be seen shielding her grandson as officers with weapons approach.

Police said they chased Tye Anders down because he went through a stop sign.

In a video of the altercation, Anders can be seen lowering himself to the ground while police point guns at him from near their vehicles.

“We are not going to do anything as long as you listen,” a police officer can be heard saying in the video.

“Stay calm,” another officer added.

Anders then appears to ask officers why they were “waiting on” him.

“And now you’re going to shoot,” Anders said.

The officers, who continue to point their weapons at Anders, tell him to stand up and walk backward toward them.

“He’s got guns on him,” a person behind the camera shouts back. “He’s scared. Do y’all not see how many black people are getting shot? Do you all not see that?”

The voices of Anders’ panicked family members continue to urge the 21-year-old to remain on the ground and keep his hands down. At one point during the three-minute video, Anders is heard begging officers to put their weapons down.

“I’m scared,” Anders repeats.

Near the end of the video, a woman identified as Anders’ 90-year-old grandmother begins walking toward him, placing herself between her grandson and the police. As they begin to make their arrest, his grandmother falls to the ground on top of Anders right before the video ends as the panicked family members run toward her.

Anders’ lawyer, Dallas-based Justin Moore, said that Anders had recently been “getting pulled over and harassed” by the local police department. In a post to Instagram, Moore said the incident involved about a dozen offers who “swarmed” his grandmother’s home “as if this was a response to a violent offense.”

caption Anders’ grandmother attempts to shield her grandson from the police. source WTF video/YouTube

“We believe and maintain that this was a stop based on racial profiling, and there was no traffic violation,” Moore previously told local news outlet NewsWest 9.

“As Tye laid on the ground compliant, yet scared, his 90-year-old grandmother came out to deescalate this high-stress situation by praying for her grandson and officers,” his lawyer wrote. “That also didn’t work. As the officers approached, they ended up assaulting her and knocking a 90-year-old woman to the ground.”

He said Anders’s grandmother “passed out moments after being pushed to the ground” and was taken to get medical attention over fears she had a stroke or another “serious complication.” Moore told Insider by phone Wednesday he believed the woman was doing OK after the incident.

After his arrest, Moore told Insider, Anders alleges “an officer struck him multiple times in the face” while in the back of a police car.

The Midland Police Department did not return Insider’s request for comment but told NewsWest 9 the May 16 incident occurred after Anders failed to stop at a stop sign and instead drove to his grandmother’s house.

MPD told the outlet officers directed Anders to exit his vehicle, but he refused to cooperate and remained inside.

“Upon exiting the vehicle, officers advised the subject to walk towards them to be detained, the subject then stopped and laid on the ground,” MPD told the Odessa, Texas, television station. Officers arrested him on the charge of evading arrest. He was later released on bond.

Moore said Anders – who was convicted in January for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana – plans to fight the charge, which is a third-degree felony in the state of Texas. He added he intends to file a formal complaint against the police department and investigate possible civil rights claims exist against MPD.

On Tuesday, Moore held a press conference with the social justice group Next Generation Action Network in which he stated “facts show that Mr. Anders did not evade arrest. He has to be immediately dislodged of this charge.”

Midland District Attorney Laura Nodolf told KENS5 in a statement that her office was in the process of reviewing the evidence police submitted, “including dash cam and body cam videos, once that is complete we will evaluate if this case will be presented to a grand jury and the felony charge will be prosecuted.” She also told the station that any officer misconduct would be thoroughly investigated.