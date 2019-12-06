caption In video footage, Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden called a man a “liar” who challenged him over his son’s work in Ukraine. source YouTube

A video shows a confrontation between Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and a man at a town hall event in Iowa Thursday, after the man challenged Biden about his son’s work in Ukraine.

“Let’s do push-ups together here, man. Let’s run. Let’s do whatever you want to do. Let’s take an IQ test,” said Biden, challenging the man.

Republicans have accused Biden of calling the man “fat,” but the Biden campaign claims his words were twisted and he said “fact.”

A video shows the moment Joe Biden called an Iowa voter a “liar” and challenged him to a push-up contest after he had questioned Biden over his son’s work for a Ukrainian energy firm.

Biden lashed out at the man at a town hall event in Iowa Thursday.

“We all know Trump has been messing around in Ukraine,” said the man.

“You on the other hand sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company and [who] had no experience in natural gas,” he said. “You’re selling access to the president just like he is.”

Biden responded: “You’re a damn liar, man. That’s not true. And no one has ever said that.”

As the two talked a staffer tried to take the man’s microphone but Biden waved her away so the man could continue to speak.

You can see the video below:

“Let him go. Let him go. Biden said.

“The reason I’m running is because I’ve been around a long time and I know more than most people know and I can get things done. And that’s why I’m running.”

He then addressed the man’s criticisms of his age and fitness, challenging the man to a physical show down.

“Let’s do push-ups together here, man. Let’s run. Let’s do whatever you want to do. Let’s take an IQ test.”

“No one has said my son has done anything wrong,” Biden said, adding that he “did not on any occasion” do anything wrong and that “no one has ever said it.”

Iowa man: “I didn’t say you were doing anything wrong.”

“You said I set up my son to work on an oil company,” said Biden. “Isn’t that what you said? Get your words straight, Jack!”

Biden then appeared to call the man “fat,” but Biden’s campaign disputed this and insisted he had said “fact.”

Attempts by Trump and key aides to pressure Ukraine to announce a probe into Biden have sparked the first impeachment investigation in two decades.

The former vice president has been accused of seeking the dismissal of a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, a Ukrainian energy firm where his son, Hunter, served on the board. No compelling evidence has emerged to support the claim, which it at the heart of GOP attacks on Biden’s candidacy.

Democrats say Trump abused his office in seeking to solicit information on a Biden probe to help him win reelection, witholding $400 million in military aid to Ukraine as leverage.