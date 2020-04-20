An adorable video shows three penguins waddling around a vacant South African town

- The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, an organization that saves seabirds in South Africa, shared a video of penguins taking to the streets of Simon’s Town.
- Three penguins filmed by the conservation group had the sidewalk to themselves for a Friday waddle.
- Marching nearly in sync, the flightless birds appeared to be patrolling the streets of the seaside town.
- The birds marched on without a pedestrian or car in sight during the video, which garnered more than 1 million views.
- SANCOOB called the penguins’ newfound freedom one of the “perks” of people around the globe sheltering-in-place to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
- “This is one of the reasons why our Penguin Rangers have their hands full but waddling down the street is enjoyable & safer for the birds these days,” the group wrote on Facebook in the video caption.
- The rebel penguins are the latest members of the wild kingdom to figure out they now have free reign of the human world as people have left high-traffic areas to stay home and practice social distancing.
