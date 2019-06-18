Terrifying passenger video captures severe turbulence that threw a flight attendant into the ceiling

source Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock

A passenger captured terrifying video of turbulence that left 10 injured and threw a flight attendant and her drink cart into the ceiling.

The flight was traveling from Pristina, Kosovo, to Basel Switzerland, on Sunday.

The 30-second video showed passengers being thrust forward before a flight attendant and her cart were thrown into the ceiling due to the turbulence, drenching those nearby. Some passengers told ABC News that they were burned by hot water from the cart, and a woman appears to be praying as the plane continues to shake.

According to a EuroAirport spokesperson, the flight with airline ALK experienced turbulence around 20 minutes before landing. The spokesperson told ABC News that 10 people sustained minor injuries in the incident, and they were dispatched to local hospitals once the plane landed in Basel.

“The pilot alerted handling agents so that the airport firemen were immediately on the scene when the plane arrived,” the spokesperson said.

ALK Airlines said to ABC News that they expected the turbulence, and the flight attendant was trying to “collect all drinks and full glasses from passengers” before it occurred, ABC News reported. ALK Airlines told ABC News that the flight attendant in the video is in “absolutely good health.”