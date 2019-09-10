This squid-like drone is an underwater bomb designed to stick to warships and explode, either alone on in a swarm

caption The “Shard” bomb-drone on show at DSEI 2019. source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

One of the stranger exhibits at a massive arms show in London this week was an exploding underwater drone that looks like a squid.

The device can swim through the water and attached itself to enemy vessels before exploding on command, manufacturers DefendTex told Business Insider.

They can act alone, or in concert with other devices. They are designed for anti-submarine warfare.

One was on display in a fish tank on Tuesday at the DSEI arms fair, bobbing up and down.

The device, named the Sea Hunting Autonomous Reconnaissance Drone (SHARD), is being marketed by the Australian arms manufacturer DefendTex.

It was one of many exhibits at the Defence & Security Equipment International (DSEI) show, which is running this week in east London’s Docklands.

One was on display bobbing up and down in a tank, moving with its tentacle-like legs. Here is a video:

DefendTex staff told Business Insider that the drones are meant to float unassumingly in the sea, and are purposefully designed to look like squid as a type of camouflage.

The drones are meant to attach themselves to passing enemy vessels. They can then be detonated remotely by their operators. Each one can act by itself or as a swarm with others.

caption The specifications of the drone-bomb. source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

DefendTex said the drones swim using a motor, and can recharge by sinking to the ocean floor, attaching themselves to rocks, and allowing ocean currents to rotate and internal motor which charges the battery.

The drones are meant to be used in Anti-Submarine Warfare missions or Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions, according to DefendTex.

The project is still in development, and is not yet on sale.

DSEI is the UK’s largest arms fair, attracting representatives from the world’s 50 largest militaries, who come to view the latest defense and intelligence technology.

Over 1,600 manufacturers attend the event, which in 2019 is at London’s ExCel center.