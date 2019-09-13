Video shows the charred remains of the boat in the California fire that killed 34 being raised from the seabed

Video shows the scorched remains of the diving boat destroyed in a fire that killed 34 people off the coast of California being raised from the seabed by officials.

The diving boat – named the Conception – caught fire on September 2, killing 34 people.

The boat will now be transported to “an undisclosed, secure location” for further investigation according to a report by The Associated Press.

All 34 victims, including all 33 passengers on board, have been successfully identified and their families notified.

One member of the boat’s six-strong crew was killed in the fire, while five survived.

The charred remains of the boat in the California fire that killed 34 people on Labor Day were raised from the seabed as part of a salvage operation on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press (AP) the boat was raised to the surface and lifted on to a barge before being transported on to the shore.

Video below shows the boat being raised to the surface on a large cradle:

“It will then be transported to an undisclosed, secure location for further investigation,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown told the AP.

The scuba diving boat caught fire September 2 near Santa Cruz Island, off the coast of Ventura, California.

34 out of 39 people on board died in the fire including all 33 passengers and one crew member.

The captain of the boat and four crew members made an escape by paddling to a nearby boat.

caption Conception hoisted out of the water with a crane before it was loaded on to a barge and taken to the shore. source Youtube/AssociatedPress

In a preliminary report released on Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said that all six members of the crew were found to be sleeping as the fire broke out.

No criminal charges have been made in connection with the fire as of yet.