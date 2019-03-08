ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith got in front of a green screen and the results were hilarious

caption Stephen A. Smith recorded some promos in front of a green screen and the internet had a field day. source @StephenASmith / Twitter

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith posted a clip of himself saying some of his catchphrases in front of a green screen on Twitter.

Immediately, fans jumped on the video and edited Smith into different movies, music videos, and other questionable situations.

Check out the best of the memes below.

Stephen A. Smith is one of the hardest working men in sports.

Between his daily radio show, countless appearances on ESPN talking-heads shows, and reporting from courtside before and after NBA games, Smith’s presence at the Worldwide Leader in Sports is inescapable.

While Smith schtick was once dismissed by some as bloviating, over the past few years, he’s leaned into his bit with a hint of self-awareness, and become a beloved character on the internet.

On Thursday, Smith gave both his fans and his haters some amazing material to work with when he released a 90-second clip of him recording different reactions and promotions in front of a green screen.

Through the video, Smith is a true professional, giving lines different reads and adjusting to the producer’s directions on the fly.

Regardless of the initial purpose of the shoot, once Smith released the green screen footage, the internet had a field day, bringing to life some of his most infamous platitudes.

The chaos began on Thursday, when Smith posted the clip of him going through some of his classic lines and reactions in front of a green screen.

Some outtakes for y'all ???? pic.twitter.com/0ueb2yTqAY — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 7, 2019

Almost immediately, fans of Smith began making their own edits, with his refrain that people “STAY OFF THE WEEEEEEED” cited on numerous occasions.

Some imagined Smith into televisions shows, such as “Law and Order.”

When they don't stay off the WEED pic.twitter.com/rT5wvDV2U7 — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) March 7, 2019

While one creative individual edited Smith into Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable” video.

Stephen A x Beyonce pic.twitter.com/grAusUhl2M — Matt Rahemba (@MattRahemba) March 7, 2019

Smith was also imagined as a member of “Suicide Squad.”

Had another idea for this Suicide Squad recast @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/1rpDpvNxL0 — blackdragonroll (@blackdragonroll) March 7, 2019

While other edits just appeared to be nightmare fuel.

Still, the most effective memes are sometimes the simplest, such as this gem of Smith’s oft-used epithet, “blasphemous.”

Thanks to Smith’s infections charm, almost any video involving him and a green screen will be a delight.