Orioles outfielder dubbed ‘Dr. Poo Poo’ recorded a save in the 16th inning while throwing slower than some little leaguers

caption Stevie Wilkerson brings the heat. source MASN

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Stevie Wilkerson recorded an unlikely save on Thursday night, taking the mound as a relief pitcher in the 16th inning.

Despite Wilkerson’s fastball being slower than many Little League players, he proved crafty enough to work a 1-2-3 inning and become the first position player to record a save in MLB history.

After the game, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde referred to Wilkerson as “Dr. Poo Poo,” leaving some fans to wonder how he got stuck with such a bizarre nickname.

The Baltimore Orioles won in wacky fashion on Thursday night, defeating the Los Angeles Angels 10-8 in a 16-inning marathon that was capped off with outfielder Stevie Wilkerson recording the first save by a position player in MLB history.

As the game dragged through extra innings, both teams tore through their bullpens, with the Orioles eventually being forced to turn to Wilkerson to take the mound.

Wilkerson had pitched before for the Orioles, but only in blowout situations. On Thursday, the stakes were much higher, with Wilkerson stepping up for the save after a two-run home run from Jonathan Villar gave Baltimore the lead in the top of the inning.

Watching Wilkerson pitch, it’s no surprise he usually plays in the field. While he can get the ball over the plate, his fastball tops out at around 56 miles per hour – slower than many pitches fans will see at the Little League World Series later this summer.

And yet, Wilkerson’s slow throws baffled the Angels into a 1-2-3 inning, forcing pop-ups and groundouts from Brian Goodwin, Kole Calhoun, and Albert Pujols to secure the win for the Orioles.

Outfielder Stevie Wilkerson is the first position player to ever record a save. He only needed 14 pitches to do it and NONE of them were over 60 mph ???? pic.twitter.com/4cGVfRwc0l — ESPN (@espn) July 26, 2019

On Twitter, fans were in awe of Wilkerson’s performance.

Steve Wilkerson last night may have found the new inefficiency. Throw so slow that no one can adjust in one inning. — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) July 26, 2019

Yesterday 5 actual relief pitchers blew saves in MLB games. Stevie Wilkerson notched a save on a 14-pitch, 1-2-3 inning. — Paul Mancano (@PaulMancano) July 26, 2019

Stevie Wilkerson closed out the Angels in the 16th inning throwing 55 mph lobs. His average velo was 54.3. Pretty hilarious. pic.twitter.com/zREuhXGtYj — David Adler (@_dadler) July 26, 2019

Here is a graph of Stevie Wilkerson's pitch velocity during his *historic save*. Averaged 54.3 mph. Got. The. Job. Done. Baseball, folks! pic.twitter.com/KL03tj9zBh — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 26, 2019

After the game, Wilkerson sounded bewildered with his own performance. “I don’t think I’ve wrapped my head around it yet,” Wilkerson said, per the Baltimore Sun. “What a wild game. That was just crazy. I’m glad I could go out there and be part of getting us a win.”

But the oddest comment of the night came from manager Brandon Hyde, who referred to Wilkerson as “Dr. Poo Poo” with no further explanation.

“Dr. Poo Poo comes in and does a great job getting three outs,” Hyde said. “I’m hoping for three at-’em balls. It was below the hitting speed.”

As impressed as fans were with Wilkerson’s historic save, some immediately demanded to know more about his bizarre nickname.

which of these is more incredible:

—An outfielder became the first position player in MLB history to record a save, pitching a perfect inning without throwing more than 60 MPH

—His coach, with no further explanation, called him "Dr. Poo Poo" afterwardshttps://t.co/nahMRI67kb pic.twitter.com/1Rn3xjfGzt — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) July 26, 2019

According to Joe Meoli at the Baltimore Sun, Wilkerson was given the nickname thanks to a previous emergency relief outing, after which he said he was throwing “poo poo.”

As it turns out, Wilkerson’s accrued quite a few hilarious nicknames in his time as an emergency reliever for the Orioles.

An updated list of Stevie Wilkerson's (public) nicknames, since becoming a trusted mop-up reliever: "Stevie Sliders"

"Wilky Smooth"

"Dr. Poo Poo" “Right now it’s kind of like a running joke," Wilkerson said. — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) July 21, 2019

Wilkerson has now made three appearances and thrown four innings in relief and sports a 2.25 ERA, .143 opponent’s batting average, and a save.

While it might be easy to joke about Wilkerson throwing 56mph heat right down the pipe, it’s tough to argue with the results – Dr. Poo Poo gets the last laugh.