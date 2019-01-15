Syracuse’s upset of top-ranked Duke included an unbelievable 75-foot shot to beat the first-half buzzer

caption Players from both teams were already walking off the court by the time Elijah Hughes’ buzzer-beater fell through the net. source ESPN

The Syracuse Orange pulled off a massive upset over top-ranked Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium Monday night, but the most impressive highlight of the game came in the first half.

Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes drained a 75-foot buzzer-beater from behind the Orange’s three-point line to shrink the Blue Devils’ lead to one heading into the locker room.

The unbelievable shot had the internet buzzing and even took the top spot in “SportsCenter’s” Top 10.

Check out the video below:

The unranked Syracuse Orange pulled off the nearly impossible Monday night, taking down the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in stunning fashion.

But perhaps even more impressive than the win itself was a first-half highlight from the Orange’s Elijah Hughes.

The 6-foot-6 junior drained a jaw-dropping 75-foot buzzer-beater from behind Syracuse’s three-point line to shrink the Blue Devils’ lead to one heading into the locker room. Hughes – who had a hot hand all night and knocked down a team-high four three-pointers – watched the shot’s trajectory as players from both teams walked off the court.

Check out the video below:

The Orange went on to beat Duke 95-91 in overtime. Star guard Tyus Battle led the winning effort with 32 points on 12-of-28 shooting from the floor. Freshman sensation Zion Williamson paced the home team with a career-high 35 points, but the Blue Devils couldn’t handle the Orange down the stretch without freshmen starters Cam Reddish and Tre Jones. Reddish missed the whole game with flu-like symptoms, while Jones – who has run the point for Duke all season and leads the ACC with a 5.93 assist-turnover ratio and ranks second with 5.7 assists per game – exited Monday night’s contest just five minutes in with a shoulder injury that was later diagnosed as an acromioclavicular joint separation.

Read more: Here are the 6 biggest winners and losers in college basketball this week

Syracuse will look to carry this momentum into their matchup against the resurgent Pittsburgh Panthers Saturday. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, will host the undefeated Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium in a highly-anticipated top-5 matchup that will feature the first College Gameday of the college basketball season.