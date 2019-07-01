Video shows a ‘surreal’ and tense encounter between US and North Korean security at Trump-Kim meeting

caption North Korean security and US Secret Service meet face-to-face. source Twitter via Will Ripley

President Donald Trump’s surprise and unprecedented visit to North Korea over the weekend produced a tense moment between each leader’s security personnel.

A video of a standoff captured the intense tension between North Korean and US security teams.

Trump’s new press secretary also had an encounter with North Korean security caught on film.

President Donald Trump’s surprise and unprecedented visit to North Korea over the weekend produced some tense moments, including a face-to-face meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s security teams that was captured on film.

North Korea frequently accuses the US of plotting assassination attempts against its leader. Pyongyang won’t even let Kim use a toilet outside of the country out of fear that intelligence agencies may analyze his waste to gain medical information on the leader.

But over the weekend, when Trump stepped over the border from South Korea into North Korea – the first time a sitting president has done so – North Korean security personnel had to meet the Americans face to face.

This produced a moment that CNN’s North Korea correspondent, Will Ripley, called “surreal.”

Watch the video below:

#breaking Surreal moment: Kim Jong Un’s security guards and President Trump‘s secret service agents standing together at the DMZ pic.twitter.com/OJxj971s09 — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) June 30, 2019

It’s unclear whether progress toward Trump’s stated goal of denuclearizing North Korea took place during the trip, but it did produce some very tense moments.

Trump’s new press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, also had a physical altercation with North Korean security that was caught on video.

