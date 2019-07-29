A 28-year-old boxer nicknamed ‘American Idol’ channeled Neo from ‘The Matrix’ to dodge 13 consecutive punches in his weekend win

caption Tevin Farmer. source Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Tevin Farmer fights like he’s Neo from “The Matrix.”

In Farmer’s most recent outing, a 12-round victory over French opponent Guillaume Frenois, Farmer made Frenois look foolish.

At one point in the fight, Farmer bobbed, weaved, and ducked under 13 punches.

Farmer has emerged as one of the top defensive fighters in the post-Floyd Mayweather era, and just like Mayweather, Farmer gets booed because he is not attack-happy.

Regardless, Farmer has said he’s not changing his style for anybody, and is hoping to fight Mayweather’s super featherweight protege Gervonta Davis later in the year.

Tevin Farmer, a 28-year-old fighter nicknamed “American Idol,” is showing defensive skills that are so slick, his moves look like they belong in “The Matrix” films.

Farmer is known within the industry but is yet to break into the mainstream. That’s because most combat sports fans have a thirst for big hits and knockouts, and boo safety-first fighters like Farmer.

It is why the UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou, welterweight mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal, and up-and-coming heavyweight boxer Daniel Dubois went viral in recent weeks as they produced highlight-reel finishes.

But the sweet science of boxing involves the art of hitting without getting hit yourself. Those who do this better than most are often underappreciated. As the two-time heavyweight world champion George Foreman once said, “boxing is like jazz … the better it is, the less people understand it.”

Tevin Farmer is one of those boxers who people tend to not understand. He makes you miss, and makes you miss in style, regardless of whether you like his style or not.

Farmer’s most recent outing was on Saturday, July 27 when he defended his IBF super featherweight world title by outpointing French opponent Guillaume Frenois.

Throughout the bout, Farmer made Frenois look foolish. At one point in the fight, Farmer had his back to the turnbuckle and bobbed, weaved, and ducked under an extraordinary 13 shots. Not one of them landed.

Watch his “Matrix”-style skills below:

.@TevinFarmer22's head movement in slow-mo makes it THAT much better. Insane. ???? pic.twitter.com/lA78Jw9XIx — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) July 28, 2019

Farmer won a unanimous decision (116-111, 116-111, and 119-108) but was booed by the crowd.

Farmer’s promoter Lou DiBella said he would talk to his fighter about boxing in a more entertaining fashion, but Farmer does not plan on changing.

“More entertaining like take more risk,” he said on Twitter, Sunday. “And more punches to the head. Just to be another fighter to suffer from brain injuries and possibly die just so I can be forgotten about a few months after. Nah. I dominated last night. Came home to my family unmarked and well. God bless.”

More entertaining like take more risk. And more punches to the head. Just to be another fighter to suffer from brain injuries and possibly die just so I can be forgotten about a few months after. Nah. I dominated last night. Came home to my family unmarked and well❤️ GOD BLESS https://t.co/CcVlqzyzhA — TEVIN FARMER (@TevinFarmer22) July 28, 2019

Farmer could face fellow super featherweight world champion Gervonta Davis next, after the Floyd Mayweather protege scored a second-round knockout win against another mismatched opponent at the weekend.

Farmer was asked by DAZN how a fight between him and Davis would play out. “Tell him to sign the contract and we can see at the end of the year,” he said.