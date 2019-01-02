Texas’ 1,800-pound longhorn mascot broke out of his pen and went after Georgia’s bulldog before Sugar Bowl

- Texas’ longhorn “Bevo” and Georgia’s bulldog “Uga” are two of the most famous and beloved live mascots in the world of college sports.
- In advance of their team’s showdown on the gridiron at the Sugar Bowl Tuesday night, Bevo and Uga attempted to meet for a photo-op on the sidelines.
- Instead of posing politely, Bevo charged at his canine foe and nearly took down a number of his human handlers in the process.
- Check out the full video of the brawl below:
The Texas Longhorns took down the Georgia Bulldogs in Tuesday night’s Sugar Bowl, but it was a pre-game brawl between the two sides’ beloved mascots that stole the show.
Handlers attempted to wrangle Texas’ “Bevo” – a three-year-old, 1,800-pound steer with 58-inch horns – into a photo op with Georgia’s live Bulldog “Uga” on the sideline before kickoff. But instead of posing for the photo, Bevo charged out of his pen and nearly killed Uga and a number of innocent bystanders in the process.
Here’s the full video of the showdown:
Well, the Sugar Bowl just got a lot more interesting …pic.twitter.com/jFtBvIpdCx
— ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2019
And here’s an angle that shows just how close Uga was to his own demise.
OMG this angle of Bevo and Uga pic.twitter.com/ez4aub88Ij
— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 2, 2019