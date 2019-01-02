Texas’ 1,800-pound longhorn mascot broke out of his pen and went after Georgia’s bulldog before Sugar Bowl

Texas’ longhorn “Bevo” and Georgia’s bulldog “Uga” are two of the most famous and beloved live mascots in the world of college sports.

In advance of their team’s showdown on the gridiron at the Sugar Bowl Tuesday night, Bevo and Uga attempted to meet for a photo-op on the sidelines.

Instead of posing politely, Bevo charged at his canine foe and nearly took down a number of his human handlers in the process.

