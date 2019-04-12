VIDEO: The world’s largest indoor waterfall at Jewel Changi Aiport is even more stunning at night

Open 24 hours a day, the 40-metre wonder is the tallest indoor waterfall in the world.

Located in Jewel’s Forest Valley, it is surrounded by lush indoor greenery, and spacious pathways, including a 1,000 sqm Sky Net.

At night, the waterfall transforms into a light-and-sound show.

Business Insider / Rachel Tay

Each show lasts about 5 mins and runs from 8.30pm to 12.30am daily at hourly intervals.

