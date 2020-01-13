Tiger Woods caddied for his son, Charlie, at a junior golf event, and the 10-year-old’s swing looks familiar

caption Videos from the junior event indicate that Tiger Woods may have passed his golfing talent down to the next generation. source Gotham/GC Images

Tiger Woods caddied for his 10-year-old son at a junior golf tournament this weekend.

Charlie Woods finished tied for ninth at five over par in the US Kids Tournament of Sandpiper Bay Golf Club at Club Med in Port Saint Lucie, Florida.

Video of the younger Woods’ smooth swing caught the attention of golf fans hoping Tiger passed his golfing talent down to the next generation.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tiger Woods is used to making headlines for his silky stroke and exhilirating wins, but it was another Woods who stole the show this weekend.

The 15-time majors winner caddied for his son, Charlie, at the US Kids Tournament of Sandpiper Bay Golf Club at Club Med in Port Saint Lucie, Florida, and videos from the junior event indicate that Woods may have passed his golfing talent down to the next generation.

????I was not prepared for this footage of Charlie Woods striping it. ???? (IG: arejaygolf) pic.twitter.com/1LLgYAx8CU — Tiger Woods Legion (@TWlegion) January 12, 2020

Charlie’s smooth swing wasn’t just picturesque. According to US Kids Golf, the heir to the Woods golf dynasty notched a birdie on the third hole and finished the weekend 5-over 41 in a tie for ninth place. For reference, the winner of Woods’ boys 10 divison finished one shot over par on the weekend.

In addition to the video, some still shots of Tiger lugging his son’s clubs surfaced online after Saturday’s tournament wrapped up:

????Alright here it is lol. Tiger back on the back this morning for the 2nd place finish (IG: leoniegolf) pic.twitter.com/W5mTOGRQcx — Tiger Woods Legion (@TWlegion) January 12, 2020

????Our best look yet at Tiger being a caddie in and amongst other golf families (https://t.co/7Znq31JGdm) pic.twitter.com/zkZpyaA9bv — Tiger Woods Legion (@TWlegion) January 12, 2020

While it’s unclear when Charlie will hit the course again, his dad is slated to make his 2020 debut in over a week at the Farmers Insurance Open. Though the elder Woods has won the event eight times, he hasn’t been a top finisher at Torrey Pines since he last won in 2013.