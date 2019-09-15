Fire erupts on Tennessee Titans field before NFL game when a pyrotechnics device malfunctioned

Sunday’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans got off to a fiery start.

A piece of the pyro equipment erupted in flames during the pregame ceremonies.

The fire was extinguished by a stadium employee and the game was able to begin on time without further incident.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sunday’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans got off to a hotter than expected start due to a pyrotechnic snafu during the pregame ceremonies.

A piece of pyro equipment erupted into flames just ahead of the national anthem at Nissan Stadium, making for a wild scene on the field.

Fire at Nissan Stadium, wow pic.twitter.com/6A0DiaMaB8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019

Part of the pyrotechnics equipment burst into flame shortly after the #Titans’ entrance at Nissan Stadium. pic.twitter.com/5mlZPmOu2O — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) September 15, 2019

The fire would be extinguished by a stadium employee, and the game would start on time without further incident.

Here is a view of the aftermath.

source Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports

Read more:

Former Patriots centers say Tom Brady shoves towels and powder down their pants to avoid getting wet footballs from ‘the swamp ass’

NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 2

Raiders fans chant “F— A.B.” after touchdown in first game since Antonio Brown’s tumultuous departure as Oakland defeats Denver

Patrick Mahomes said he owes Travis Kelce lunch after errant attempt at another no-look pass