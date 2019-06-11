Tobin Heath’s nutmeg was the highlight of Team USA’s dominant Women’s World Cup opener

caption Tobin Heath put a defender to the ground with a wild nutmeg early in Team USA’s Women’s World Cup debut against Thailand. source FOX

The United States Women’s National Team got off to a dominant start at the Women’s World Cup against Thailand, winning 13-0.

The highlight of the Americans’ opener came from Tobin Heath, who pulled off a devastating nutmeg that sent her defender to the ground.

On Twitter, fans went wild for Heath’s signature move.

The United States Women’s National Team got off to a fiery start at the Women’s World Cup in France, seemingly scoring at will during their opening match against Thailand.

While many of the goals were impressive in their own right, the highlight of the first half came from Tobin Heath, who sent a defender to the ground with a devastating nutmeg while attacking Thailand’s goal.

The nutmeg is something of a signature move for Heath, with U.S. Soccer even dubbing her “Queen of the Nutmeg” for her antics in practice.

On Twitter, fans poured praise on Heath for her flashy move.

This is now a Tobin Heath STAN ACCOUNT — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) June 11, 2019

Tobin Heath World Cup murder count: 1 — Ryan Rosenblatt (@RyanRosenblatt) June 11, 2019

Sunisa hit the floor like her whole life shattered. Tobin Heath is a cold killer. ????????????pic.twitter.com/uVmPEl4cQh — Carl ???? Anka (@Ankaman616) June 11, 2019

Before and after Tobin Heath: pic.twitter.com/GjqKsO2lCd — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 11, 2019

When the second half began, the American women began to pour it on, scoring four goals in a six-minute span to extend their lead to 7-0. They eventually won the match, 13-0, with Alex Morgan scoring five goals.

Heath was subbed out not long after but would leave match still holding the highlight of the night.

With the early exit, Heath should be well-rested so she can pull off even more nutmegs in the team’s upcoming game against Chile on Sunday.

