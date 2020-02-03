Tom Brady’s cryptic photo that had people speculating about his retirement was for a Hulu commercial — and he says he’s ‘not going anywhere’

caption Tom Brady stars in Hulu’s Super Bowl ad. source Hulu/YouTube

Tom Brady posted a cryptic tweet that featured a black-and-white photo of the prolific New England Patriots quarterback that had fans speculating about his retirement.

It turns out the tweet was for a Hulu Super Bowl commercial.

In the commercial – which appeared during the first half of Super Bowl LVI – Brady teases his retirement before launching into an ad for Hulu.

Brady says at the end, “I’m not going anywhere” in an apparent allusion to speculation about his future in the NFL.

Check out the full ad below: