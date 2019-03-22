Michigan State coach Tom Izzo came under fire after he needed to be restrained while berating one of his players

caption Tom Izzo got in the face of Aaron Henry after a rough stretch during Michigan State’s first-round win over Bradley. source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo came under fire after berating freshman forward Aaron Henry on Thursday.

Izzo’s outburst came during a timeout, with the Spartans coach eventually being restrained by his other players as he got in Henry’s face.

Izzo later attempted to justify his outburst to reporters by saying people should be held accountable.

Michigan State won its opening game of the 2019 NCAA tournament on Thursday against Bradley, but not without a bit of controversy befalling the Spartans head coach Tom Izzo.

No. 2 Michigan State was supposed to have an easy time knocking off their 15-seed opponent, but Bradley held tough through the opening of the game, and even took a 1-point lead into halftime over the Spartans.

Izzo was visibly furious with his team, and specifically, freshman forward Aaron Henry. Heading into a timeout, Izzo got in the freshman’s face while yelling. Later, Izzo was held back by another one of his players. Then, while the team was huddled, Izzo again went berserk at Henry, with multiple players jumping to hold him back.

You can watch video of the incident below.

Tom Izzo goes after Aaron Henry pretty hard. pic.twitter.com/A4KUMT6XWa — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) March 21, 2019

After the game, Izzo defended his actions, saying “I did get after him. And he did respond. And he did make a couple of big buckets.”

Izzo then turned the question around on a reporter who asked about his screaming outburst.

“I get a kick out of you guys,” Izzo said. “Get after somebody because you’re trying to hold them accountable. I don’t know what kind of business you’re in, but I tell you what, if I was a head of a newspaper, and you didn’t do your job, you’d be held accountable.”

Tom Izzo explains why he was so mad at Aaron Henry (kind of) pic.twitter.com/zpJbx5viRz — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) March 21, 2019

On Twitter, people were quick to criticize Izzo, both for his initial tirade against Henry, and his attempt as justifying it to the press.

Don’t know what kind of business you’re in, but I tell ya what: I’ve never seen a boss in any professional setting run up to someone, angrily grab their hand, yell at them, point a finger in their face, and have to be restrained by other employees. https://t.co/8ApmN23RxQ — Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Nixon (@CTowersCBS) March 22, 2019

I had a newspaper editor once who screamed at people (me included) who were involved in a big project and I was the only one who didn’t recognize it right away as complete lunacy, I think, because I played college football and was numb to it. https://t.co/9LBrL67tsY — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) March 22, 2019

I delivered papers as a kid for the Detroit free press, I went to MSU and I’ve taught in university for 17 years. It is NOT acceptable to treat a student like Tom Izzo did tonight, especially one that makes nothing while you make millions. https://t.co/iE4pfzC4OX — Brenda Elsey (@Politicultura) March 22, 2019

People also brought the outburst back to the issue of paying players, emphasizing how Izzo framed his argument around having a job.

And then, of course, there’s the little fact I’m gonna guess Tom Izzo doesn’t really want to get into the discussion of whether his players are “employees.” — Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Nixon (@CTowersCBS) March 22, 2019

Izzo has been the head coach of Michigan State basketball since 1995, and coached the team to the Final Four seven times during his tenure with the Spartans. His intensity is nothing new, but the perception around such actions has shifted in recent years.

