The top 10 NBA dunks of the decade

The NBA’s official Twitter account created a list of the top 20 dunks of the decade.

We compiled the top 10 below, from LeBron James’ incredible poster dunks to Blake Griffin’s most vicious jams.

As the decade comes to a close, there are plenty of noteworthy NBA highlights to remember over the past ten years.

From LeBron James’ posters to Blake Griffin’s impossible elevation, take a look at the 10 best dunks in the NBA since 2010. Check out the entire thread here.

10. Paul George dunks on Chris “Birdman” Andersen and the Heat in the 2013 playoffs — 2013

#10 | TOP 20 DUNKS of 2010s "We are seeing a superstar in the making…"@Yg_Trece in May 2013! pic.twitter.com/wsKnPQ7qrM — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2019

9. LeBron James hurdles John Lucas III for an alley-oop — 2012

#9 | TOP 20 DUNKS of 2010s ???? @KingJames literally OVER the defense on the alley-oop in January 2012! pic.twitter.com/UC3tPgqk5V — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2019

8. Gerald Green skies for a windmill alley-oop — 2012

#8 | TOP 20 DUNKS of 2010s Gerald Green winds up & throws it down in March 2012! ???? pic.twitter.com/ywCNz30rG1 — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2019

7. Dwyane Wade spins through the Thunder and dunks over Kendrick Perkins — 2012

6. LeBron James posterizes Jusuf Nurkic with a vicious dunk — 2018

#6 | TOP 20 DUNKS of 2010s@KingJames HAMMER in March of 2018! ???? pic.twitter.com/0W8IavlC5H — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2019

5. LeBron James flattens Jason Terry after catching a Globetrotters-esque lob — 2013

#5 | TOP 20 DUNKS of 2010s CHALMERS.

COLE.

JAMES. @KingJames catches THE LOB in March 2013! pic.twitter.com/ZaPOF1DYLP — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2019

4. Blake Griffin dunks all over the Knicks twice, including his notorious dunk over Timofey Mozgov — 2010

#4 | TOP 20 DUNKS of 2010s@blakegriffin23 RISES TWICE in November 2010! pic.twitter.com/gLxawt2ErP — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2019

3. Blake Griffin elevates over Kendrick Perkins for a huge dunk — 2012

#3 | TOP 20 DUNKS of 2010s "OH ME, OH MY!" THE ELEVATION BY @blakegriffin23 in January 2012! pic.twitter.com/ZPPEExWQRc — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2019

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo hurdles Tim Hardaway Jr. and finishes an alley-oop — 2018

#2 | TOP 20 DUNKS of 2010s@Giannis_An34 JUMPS OVER the defender on the lob in February 2018! Sound ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/VeR5x6H7gR — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2019

1. DeAndre Jordan sends Brandon Knight flying with a violent alley-oop finish —2013

#1 | TOP 20 DUNKS of 2010s@DeAndre's dunk heard around the world in March 2013! Which is your favorite?? ???? pic.twitter.com/UWuIy5dfW5 — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2019

