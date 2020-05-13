Watch the trailer for ‘Lance,’ ESPN’s next anticipated documentary on the career of Lance Armstrong

By
Cork Gaines
-

source
ESPN
  • ESPN is hoping to capitalize on the popularity of “The Last Dance,” a docuseries on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls by releasing the first trailer for, “Lance.”
  • “Lance” is the latest documentary from ESPN’s acclaimed 30 for 30 series and will look at the troubled career of Lance Armstrong.
  • Armstrong sat down for the documentary and at the end of the trailer says he is “done lying.”
  • “Lance will premier on May 24 at 9 p.m. ET, one week after the final episode of “The Last Dance.”
  • Watch the trailer below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.