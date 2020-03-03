MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer took a jab at the Houston Astros by intentionally tipping his pitches in a spring training game

caption Reds teammate Derek Dietrich told Fox Sports that Bauer was “not too fond of” sign stealing and confirmed that the move was a dig at the Astros. source Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer trolled the Houston Astros during MLB spring training.

The eight-year MLB veteran tipped off opposing batters as to which pitches he was about to throw as a jab at Houston for its cheating scandal.

An MLB investigation found that the Astros had used illegal technology and garbage cans to steal signs during their 2017 World Series-winning season.

Teammate Derek Dietrich told Fox Sports that Bauer was “not too fond of” Houston’s antics and decided “to try something new this season and he’s gonna start telling batters what’s coming.”

This year’s spring training has been filled with blowback to the Houston Astros cheating scandal that rocked the MLB late last year, but Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer has a unique approach to expressing his disdain.

During Cincinnati’s spring training matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the eight-year MLB veteran tipped off opposing batters as to which pitches he was about to throw in an obvious jab at Houston.

Trevor Bauer, Glove Signing his Pitches. ???? [That's one way to see how hitters hit when they know what's coming. ] pic.twitter.com/90mPPxagxn — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 2, 2020

Later, Reds teammate Derek Dietrich confirmed that the unusual move was, in fact, a gesture of disapproval towards the wayward Astros, whom the MLB found guilty of using illegal technology and garbage cans to steal signs back in 2017.

“Trevor and I are good friends, and if you followed baseball this offseason there’s a little thing going on with sign stealing,” Deitrich told Fox Sports Cincinnati. “Trevor’s not too fond of it, so he figured he’s going to try something new this season and he’s going to start telling the batters what’s coming. That way there’s no ifs, ands, or buts about what’s going on – it’s just here it comes, try to hit it.”

“Trevor’s always going to do something nuts and we enjoy him, so it’s pretty cool,” he added.

Straight from Derek Dietrich: @BauerOutage was intentionally telling Matt Beaty what pitch was coming in that 4th-inning plate appearance.#RedsST????⚾ | @JimDayTV pic.twitter.com/HlqFHZaZWN — FOX Sports Cincinnati (@FOXSportsCincy) March 2, 2020

The MLB’s investigation into Houston’s illicit antics during its World Series-winning season resulted in the firing of Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch. Former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and former New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran both lost their jobs due to their involvement in the sign-stealing scandal during their time in Houston.

No current players have been punished as a result of the league’s findings, angering opposing players and fans alike. Throughout spring training, the Astros have been booed and heckled by spectators and beaned by pitches. Houston’s opening day is Thursday, March 26.